Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Up 10% Over Last 7 Days

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Dragon Coins has a market cap of $3.42 million and $21.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00062862 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.82 or 0.01187513 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,530.08 or 0.06235755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.81 or 0.00051282 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005680 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00034916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00014806 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins (CRYPTO:DRG) is a token. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Dragon Coins Token Trading

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

