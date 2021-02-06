DragonVein (DVC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $352,422.00

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. DragonVein has a market cap of $5.55 million and $352,422.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DragonVein token can currently be purchased for about $0.0362 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, DragonVein has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DragonVein alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,718.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $449.39 or 0.01160663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.94 or 0.00469911 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00039706 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002504 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000265 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 tokens. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DragonVein is www.dragonvein.io

DragonVein Token Trading

DragonVein can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DragonVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DragonVein using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DragonVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DragonVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.