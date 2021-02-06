DREP Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.19 Million (DREP)

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Over the last week, DREP has traded up 28.5% against the US dollar. DREP has a market cap of $21.23 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DREP coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00063576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.58 or 0.01208233 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.37 or 0.06431225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.90 or 0.00052435 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005794 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035969 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00021411 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015446 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000169 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,987,164,299 coins. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DREP is www.drep.org . DREP’s official message board is medium.com/drep-family

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

DREP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

