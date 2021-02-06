DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DSV Panalpina A/S (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.00.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DSDVY. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DSV Panalpina A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get DSV Panalpina A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS DSDVY traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,403. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.66. DSV Panalpina A/S has a twelve month low of $32.03 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73 and a beta of 1.03.

DSV Panalpina A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. It operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air freight, air freight compliance and carrier, and sea-air freight services; standard sea freight, and sea freight compliance and carrier services, as well as freight containers.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DSV Panalpina A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.