DubaiCoin Market Cap Hits $970,712.37 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded up 19.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 72.4% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $970,712.37 and approximately $14,900.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00019819 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009792 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003925 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003221 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin (DBIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

