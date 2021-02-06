DubaiCoin Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 28.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 6th. In the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 91.4% against the US dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000676 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $15,548.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00020506 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00010582 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003987 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003219 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DubaiCoin

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.