DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Achieves Market Cap of $49.02 Million

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded up 60% against the dollar. One DuckDaoDime token can now be bought for $76.74 or 0.00190259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $49.02 million and approximately $990,273.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DuckDaoDime alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00050698 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00175221 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00062315 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00074435 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.47 or 0.00224296 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00043526 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DuckDaoDime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DuckDaoDime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.