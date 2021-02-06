Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.09 Million

Equities analysts expect Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) to announce sales of $158.09 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ducommun’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $157.26 million. Ducommun reported sales of $186.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ducommun will report full-year sales of $629.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $628.42 million to $630.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $647.11 million, with estimates ranging from $642.19 million to $652.03 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ducommun.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DCO shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ducommun from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Truist raised shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.43.

NYSE:DCO opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92. Ducommun has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $636.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $159,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,380.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Ducommun sold 1,000 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $55,030.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 406,640 shares in the company, valued at $22,377,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,406 shares of company stock worth $332,630. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 119.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ducommun by 522.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

