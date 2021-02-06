Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.30. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 31,154 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 10,889,647 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,511,000 after acquiring an additional 52,997 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 1,296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after acquiring an additional 397,020 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $3,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 106.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 42,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,948 shares during the last quarter.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

