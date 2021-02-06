Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.99

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust Inc. (NYSE:DUC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and traded as high as $10.30. Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust shares last traded at $10.16, with a volume of 31,154 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
About Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC)
Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.
