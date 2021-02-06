Dufry (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) shares dropped 1.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.73.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.45.

Dufry Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DFRYF)

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer worldwide. The company operates various store concepts, including general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, RegStaer, and Paradise Anecdote brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

