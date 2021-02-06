Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.64.

DRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,017,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,558,000 after purchasing an additional 858,644 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Realty by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 247,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 12,007 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 16,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DRE stock opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $38.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.34, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. Duke Realty has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.26 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 4.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Duke Realty will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

