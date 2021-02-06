Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Realty by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,046,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $444,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,228 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in Duke Realty by 527.1% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,417,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,251 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duke Realty by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,910,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,603,000 after purchasing an additional 589,292 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Duke Realty by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,341,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,219,000 after purchasing an additional 487,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,586,000 after purchasing an additional 423,240 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DRE shares. UBS Group started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

NYSE:DRE opened at $41.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.76. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 71.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.30. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

