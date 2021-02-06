Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,201 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $3,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Copart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,272,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Copart by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,860,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,421,000 after buying an additional 153,697 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Copart by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,369,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,042,000 after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Copart by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,274,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after buying an additional 87,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Copart by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 753,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,248,000 after buying an additional 298,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $119.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $130.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.19 billion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $118.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.46.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $592.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.87 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total value of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRT. Truist boosted their target price on Copart from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.80.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

