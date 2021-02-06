Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 14,408 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 272.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,408 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 311.4% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 325.8% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 272.5% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management now owns 227,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 166,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 299.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 28,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares in the last quarter.

IYW opened at $90.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.56. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $43.81 and a 12-month high of $91.13.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

