Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 2,313 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,959,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,900 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,915,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,993,000 after purchasing an additional 520,309 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 15.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,642,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,677,000 after purchasing an additional 495,516 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,279,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,621,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,868,000 after purchasing an additional 110,684 shares during the period. 75.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day moving average of $64.63. The firm has a market cap of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $40.72 and a 1-year high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates in four businesses: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

