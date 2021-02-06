Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Acquires 803 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.18.

NYSE ITW opened at $202.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

