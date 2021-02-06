Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 14,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 432,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 220,552 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.80.

Shares of CBSH opened at $71.06 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.34 and a 1-year high of $73.17. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.64.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

In related news, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Also, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 6,877 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $475,063.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 899,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,171,101.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,131,667 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

