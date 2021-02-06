Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.03. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $154.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

