Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Buys 1,849 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $984,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $178.95 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $189.70.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,962.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total value of $152,940.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,419 shares of company stock worth $7,271,510 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.24.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

