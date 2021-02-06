Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 20,072 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.23.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock valued at $10,107,912. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $179.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.34. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.62%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.