Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 319.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 80.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 656.7% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $297,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $83.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.70 and a 12 month high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEE. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

