Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $4.06 Million Holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in HEICO by 3,912.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Bell Bank grew its position in HEICO by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 10,791 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in HEICO by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 39,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,187,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEI stock opened at $128.97 on Friday. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $52.01 and a 12-month high of $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.32, a P/E/G ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that HEICO Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HEI shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of HEICO from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total value of $36,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,452.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total transaction of $347,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,383,569.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

