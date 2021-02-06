Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Dover by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,615,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,257,296,000 after purchasing an additional 647,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Dover by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,740,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,860,000 after buying an additional 38,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dover by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,009,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,725,000 after buying an additional 76,757 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Dover by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 915,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,207,000 after buying an additional 72,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dover by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,649,000 after buying an additional 207,472 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 23,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $2,915,010.00. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $4,160,018.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover stock opened at $121.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.45.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

