Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 77,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $211.94 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.99 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71.

