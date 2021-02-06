Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Purchases 2,926 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 458.3% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV opened at $61.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

