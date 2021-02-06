Dune Network Market Cap Hits $3.32 Million (DUN)

Dune Network (CURRENCY:DUN) traded 58.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One Dune Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dune Network has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and $1,549.00 worth of Dune Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dune Network has traded down 53.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002543 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00051942 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00184551 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.66 or 0.00062635 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00076409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.66 or 0.00227704 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00046842 BTC.

About Dune Network

Dune Network’s total supply is 454,236,813 coins and its circulating supply is 356,647,110 coins. Dune Network’s official message board is medium.com/dune-network . Dune Network’s official website is dune.network

