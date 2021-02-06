Dusk Network Trading Up 21.6% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 21.6% higher against the dollar. Dusk Network has a market cap of $26.07 million and $3.43 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dusk Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0887 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00063025 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $472.47 or 0.01168201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.56 or 0.06402814 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00050775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005694 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.71 or 0.00033888 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00020469 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00014771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 293,995,333 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

