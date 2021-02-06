Dyna Group International (OTCMKTS:DGIX) Trading 89.3% Higher

Dyna Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGIX)’s share price traded up 89.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.47. 1,057 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26.

Dyna Group International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DGIX)

Dyna Group International Inc, through its subsidiary, Great American Products, Ltd., produces and sells hand crafted pewter buckles primarily in the United States. It also offers miniatures, figurines, paperweights, key chains, and lapel pins, as well as drink ware products, including glassware, steins, ceramic coffee mugs, and shot glasses.

