Dynamic Market Capitalization Achieves $12.24 Million (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Dynamic has a total market capitalization of $12.24 million and $204,508.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynamic has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.80 or 0.00001997 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Dynamic

Dynamic (DYN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 18th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 15,279,542 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions . Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dynamic Coin Trading

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynamic using one of the exchanges listed above.

