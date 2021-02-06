Dynamite Price Up 37.6% Over Last 7 Days (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, Dynamite has traded up 37.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000590 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market cap of $85,350.47 and $90,281.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004085 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00094948 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002645 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Dynamite

Dynamite (CRYPTO:DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 793,221 coins and its circulating supply is 372,385 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

Dynamite can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the exchanges listed above.

