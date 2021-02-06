Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.67.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Dynex Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynex Capital in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynex Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Dynex Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE DX traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 680,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,713. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.24. Dynex Capital has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.69.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). Dynex Capital had a net margin of 155.15% and a return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other Dynex Capital news, VP Jeffrey L. Childress sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $35,680.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,526.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,770 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares during the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

