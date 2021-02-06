Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.35 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will report $54.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $56.51 million and the lowest is $50.97 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping reported sales of $50.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year sales of $182.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $180.57 million to $186.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $212.78 million, with estimates ranging from $205.75 million to $219.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The firm had revenue of $48.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.55 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EGLE shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $31.50 to $27.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Eagle Bulk Shipping stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $248.81 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $25.90.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 3,400 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $80,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 8,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,044.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 565,581 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after buying an additional 24,528 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at about $433,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,007 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 105,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

