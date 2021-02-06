Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,288 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.1% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,442 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Visa by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,588 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Visa by 251.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $208.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.81 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.46 and its 200 day moving average is $203.52. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

