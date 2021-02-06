Eagle Global Advisors LLC Has $16.87 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,509 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $16,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,349 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co acquired a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

NYSE HD opened at $278.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $272.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.68. The company has a market capitalization of $300.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

