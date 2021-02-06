Eagle Global Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 159,485 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,587,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $898,000. Camden National Bank purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $278,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 30,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 90,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.96. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

