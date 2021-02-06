EagleX Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (EGX)

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, EagleX has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One EagleX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EagleX has a total market capitalization of $13,187.95 and $392.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00052286 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $72.71 or 0.00185145 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.87 or 0.00063335 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00076307 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00227923 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00048595 BTC.

EagleX Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here . EagleX’s official website is eaglepay.io

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

