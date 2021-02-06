Ealixir (OTCMKTS:EAXR) Trading 0.8% Higher

Ealixir, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EAXR) traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.99. 3,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 4,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.97.

Ealixir Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EAXR)

Ealixir, Inc operates in the digital industry in Italy and internationally. The company enables its clients to control and edit information posted or available on the internet. It provides various services to individuals and businesses, including Ealixir Removal, which protects the reputation of clients on the worldwide web utilizing its technological platform; Ealixir Story that assists clients in writing customized information for uploading onto the web; NewsDelete, which filters harmful financial information and misinformation from social engines; and WebID that prepares detailed reports for individuals, brands, and companies understanding the health status of a digital entity.

