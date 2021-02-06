EasyFi Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.49 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. One EasyFi token can now be purchased for approximately $16.23 or 0.00041298 BTC on exchanges. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $8.63 million and $7.49 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EasyFi has traded up 121.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.77 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.40 or 0.00189361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00064036 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00078283 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.57 or 0.00227988 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00046912 BTC.

About EasyFi

EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 531,625 tokens. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork . The official website for EasyFi is easyfi.network

