eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,879,276 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470,661 shares during the period. eBay makes up about 0.5% of First Trust Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.14% of eBay worth $395,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in eBay by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,797 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in eBay by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in eBay by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in eBay by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 12,607 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $542,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.06. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $64.85.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to purchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.