eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,448 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,382 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in eBay were worth $3,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 512 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,469.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,094 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $104,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,129 shares of company stock valued at $929,773. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

eBay stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $64.85. The company has a market cap of $42.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.06.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

