eBoost Reaches Market Cap of $289,563.98 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 37.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, eBoost has traded up 76% against the US dollar. eBoost has a total market cap of $289,563.98 and $7,371.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00393358 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003648 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003183 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000209 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun

Buying and Selling eBoost

eBoost can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

