EchoLink Achieves Market Cap of $749,645.84 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. During the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $749,645.84 and $75,114.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get EchoLink alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.64 or 0.01123740 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,394.94 or 0.06249545 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00049894 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00022848 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00033098 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015189 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EchoLink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EchoLink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.