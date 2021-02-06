EchoLink (EKO) Trading Up 49.3% Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 6th. Over the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 49.3% higher against the dollar. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $808,297.03 and $121,214.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00062599 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.28 or 0.01192183 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.35 or 0.06276542 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00050391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002471 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00033956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00020360 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00014617 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official message board is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

