Edgeless (EDG) Market Capitalization Tops $519,281.15

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 17.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 6th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $519,281.15 and $575.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Edgeless has traded 52% higher against the US dollar. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00060928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.71 or 0.01168663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,497.59 or 0.06122903 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.18 or 0.00049466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005554 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002456 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034125 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00020259 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

About Edgeless

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

