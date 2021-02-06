Edgeless Reaches Market Cap of $643,783.57 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 6th. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a total market capitalization of $643,783.57 and $646.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $439.02 or 0.01146175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,424.07 or 0.06328639 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00050262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00022802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00033147 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00015297 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

EDG is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,146,967 tokens. Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official message board is blog.edgelessgroup.io

Edgeless Token Trading

Edgeless can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.