Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Jackson Square Partners LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $480,262,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 399.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,076,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $165,752,000 after buying an additional 1,660,534 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 18,868.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 974,213 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,694,000 after buying an additional 969,077 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $66,543,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,455,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,005,000 after buying an additional 694,177 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EW opened at $85.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.61. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $51.51 and a 12-month high of $92.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $1,053,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,961,045.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 13,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.80, for a total transaction of $1,122,006.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 61,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,283,993. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 330,888 shares of company stock valued at $28,407,238. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

