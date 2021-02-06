eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS) Shares Down 1.9%

eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) (LON:EAAS) fell 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.25 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.25 ($0.17). 597,205 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 432,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.50 ($0.18).

The firm has a market cap of £32.35 million and a P/E ratio of -4.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 8.89.

eEnergy Group plc (EAAS.L) Company Profile (LON:EAAS)

eEnergy Group Plc, through its subsidiary eLight Group Holdings Ltd, provides LED lighting solutions to schools, businesses, and other commercial clients in Ireland and the United Kingdom. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

