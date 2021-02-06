Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIDX) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eidos Therapeutics were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 513.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $384,000. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock opened at $122.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $124.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.12 and a beta of -0.16. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $132.54.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.53.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, insider Uma Sinha sold 5,000 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.04, for a total transaction of $450,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 317,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,608,139.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 13,410 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $999,179.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,812.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,451 shares of company stock worth $4,607,421 in the last ninety days. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

