Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.42.
SOLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles from $7.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 71.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 221.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 21,222.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 639,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 4,809.43% and a negative return on equity of 61.89%. Analysts forecast that Electrameccanica Vehicles will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.
About Electrameccanica Vehicles
Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Super SOLO, a sports car model; and Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.
Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.