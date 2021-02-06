Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded down 2% against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $54.26 million and $950,532.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000205 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 78.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,232,991,442 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

